Pure Comedy: Did Y’all Know Diddy Was Afraid Of Clowns? [VIDEO]

Ellen Uses A Surprise Clown To Scare The Mess Out Of Diddy

Did y’all know Diddy has a fear of clowns? We didn’t, but apparently Ellen DeGeneres keeps a really scary one on set just to drive her celebrity guests crazy.

Watch what happened when Diddy was a guest earlier this week.

Ellen then proceeded to post the clip on her socials, even imploring fans to make her a meme version.

Will someone please make a meme of this for me?

Really Ellen? Apparently the meme maker went right to work too because Diddy posted the clip as well with the meme header:

At least he was a good sport right?

This was so hilarious I had to post it again 😂🤡😂🤡

Funny stuff.

But while we’re all laughing at Diddy we should also clap it up for him because he was actually on “The Ellen Show” promoting his newest school: