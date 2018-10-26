Pure Comedy: Did Y’all Know Diddy Was Afraid Of Clowns? [VIDEO]
Ellen Uses A Surprise Clown To Scare The Mess Out Of Diddy
Did y’all know Diddy has a fear of clowns? We didn’t, but apparently Ellen DeGeneres keeps a really scary one on set just to drive her celebrity guests crazy.
Watch what happened when Diddy was a guest earlier this week.
Ellen then proceeded to post the clip on her socials, even imploring fans to make her a meme version.
Will someone please make a meme of this for me?
Really Ellen? Apparently the meme maker went right to work too because Diddy posted the clip as well with the meme header:
At least he was a good sport right?
This was so hilarious I had to post it again 😂🤡😂🤡
Funny stuff.
But while we’re all laughing at Diddy we should also clap it up for him because he was actually on “The Ellen Show” promoting his newest school:
I’m so excited about opening up our third Capital Prep school, make sure you tune in to @theellenshow today for another special announcement!!! Let’s go!!!! #capitalprepharlem #capitalprepharbor #capitalprepbronx
