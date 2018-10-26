Pure Comedy: Did Y’all Know Diddy Was Afraid Of Clowns? [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff

POSED BY MODEL A person wearing a clown costume in Liverpool, as reviews for the film adaptation of Stephen King's It are in, with critics predicting the movie will leave a whole new audience terrified of clowns

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Ellen Uses A Surprise Clown To Scare The Mess Out Of Diddy

Did y’all know Diddy has a fear of clowns? We didn’t, but apparently Ellen DeGeneres keeps a really scary one on set just to drive her celebrity guests crazy.

Watch what happened when Diddy was a guest earlier this week.

Ellen then proceeded to post the clip on her socials, even imploring fans to make her a meme version.

View this post on Instagram

Will someone please make a meme of this for me?

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Will someone please make a meme of this for me?

Really Ellen? Apparently the meme maker went right to work too because Diddy posted the clip as well with the meme header:

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂 @theellenshow

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

At least he was a good sport right?

This was so hilarious I had to post it again 😂🤡😂🤡

Funny stuff.

But while we’re all laughing at Diddy we should also clap it up for him because he was actually on “The Ellen Show” promoting his newest school:

I’m so excited about opening up our third Capital Prep school, make sure you tune in to @theellenshow today for another special announcement!!! Let’s go!!!! #capitalprepharlem #capitalprepharbor #capitalprepbronx

Categories: Ballers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.