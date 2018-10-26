Stockholm Sycophancy: Watch The Young Black Leadership Summit’s Exuberant Uproar For Their Massah-In-Chief [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Leadership Summitt Cheers Wildly For Donald Trump
The midterm elections are coming up on November 6 and the Trump administration is doing everything they can to make it seem as if Black folks really rock with them. We don’t. The few that do are inexplicable, we can only surmise that kool-aid is really sweet and they have no fear of losing a foot to diabetes.
Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr spoke to a group of young Black conservatives and boy were they excited to see the oppressor.
Today, daddy Don hosted to the Black Leadership Summit at the White House and again, the boot-lickin’ fervor was at fever-pitch according to a video posted by TMZ.
A room full of Black folks who look up to dingy dust bunnies like Candace Owenses and lying hazel-eyed “pastors” like Mark Burns. SMFH.
