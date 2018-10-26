Stockholm Sycophancy: Watch The Young Black Leadership Summit’s Exuberant Uproar For Their Massah-In-Chief [Video]

Black Leadership Summitt Cheers Wildly For Donald Trump

The midterm elections are coming up on November 6 and the Trump administration is doing everything they can to make it seem as if Black folks really rock with them. We don’t. The few that do are inexplicable, we can only surmise that kool-aid is really sweet and they have no fear of losing a foot to diabetes.

Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr spoke to a group of young Black conservatives and boy were they excited to see the oppressor.

Check out the energy & passion The largest ever young conservative black summit started tonight I am sure @CNN @MSNBC @CBS @ABC will all be covering this, right? This is an incredible gathering and worthy of national coverage The movement is growing! @TPUSA @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/cfHtsyD0N9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2018

Today, daddy Don hosted to the Black Leadership Summit at the White House and again, the boot-lickin’ fervor was at fever-pitch according to a video posted by TMZ.

A room full of Black folks who look up to dingy dust bunnies like Candace Owenses and lying hazel-eyed “pastors” like Mark Burns. SMFH.