Los Angeles Confidential: The Game Just Got His Arrest Warrant From A Federal Judge Dismissed

The Game Got His Arrest Warrant Dismissed In Sexual Assault Case

Luckily for The Game, it looks like he could be catching a break. The Compton MC got his arrest warrant was dropped yesterday, October 25, according to reports from TMZ.

Three weeks ago, the California native was asked by the federal judge in his sexual assault lawsuit to hand over financial documents. The judge initially gave the rapper 48 hours to hand over the documents, but unfortunately for him and this case, he didn’t turn them in. After The Game didn’t hand over the records, he was then issued an arrest warrant. Now, the warrant has officially been dismissed, because the documents have been turned in.

This lawsuit involves Priscilla Rainey, who was a contestant on Game’s reality show She’s Got Game. The result of the suit is that Game has been ordered to pay Rainey $7 million.

Unfortunately for Jayceon, this isn’t the only trouble he has been caught up in this year. Not only does he owe Viacom a hefty $35,000 in legal fees, the rapper also recently had a break-in at his home. Following the breach, The Game shared in an Instagram post that he is not one to be messed with and warned the robbers that if they return, he would be there waiting for them.

It’s nice to know that in the midst of all this legal and personal trouble, at least The Game’s arrest warrant has been dropped–but he’s still got some pretty big fines to pay.