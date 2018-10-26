VotingSquad: Michelle Obama Wants You To Run To The Polls With Your Woes [Video]

Michelle Obama Launches #VotingSquad Campaign

The midterm election is less than two weeks away and Michelle Obama is pleading with you to make your voice heard. As you’re well aware, the former First Lady has been stumping non-stop to encourage people to make their way to the polls and let their voices be heard via her When We All Vote non-profit.

This week, Mrs. Obama’s #VotingSquad initiative is making a special call to action to all Americans to rally our friends and family members to vote.

NOVEMBER 6! VOTE!