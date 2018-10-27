Chris Sails Thrown In The Slammer For Laying The Smack Down & Allegedly Putting His Paws On Ex-Girlfriend Parker McKenna

Chris Sails Locked Up For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Parker McKenna

According to TMZ, YouTube star Chris Sails is behind bars after beating up his ex-girlfrind Parker McKenna.

Former child-star, Parker, allegedly told prosecutors Sails “got pissed after he saw a DM from another man on her phone, and started beating her so badly, she thought she was going to die.”

The incident reportedly went down last month at the couple’s apartment where Parker says Chris repeatedly “punched and slapped her in the face, and choked her while slamming her head on the ground.”

Below are photos of the alleged assault.

Parker called cops and responding officers noticed she had a black eye and cuts on her neck. We’re told she initially claimed a woman who was visiting had attacked her. Two weeks later she recanted, and told cops Sails punched her.

Sails is currently being jailed in Houston and remains in custody.