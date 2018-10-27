Cops Stop Two Middle School “Satanists” That Planned On Killing 15 Other Students & Drinking Their Blood [Video]

Two Middle School Girls Plotted to Kill Students & Drink Their Blood

Authorities in Bartow, Florida were able to stop 2 middle school girls that were plotting to kill 15 students and drink their blood at Bartow Middle School. The girls, ages 11 &12, were arrested earlier this week and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, and disruption of a school function.

The girls reportedly claimed to be “satanists” and “devil worshippers” with intentions on “eating the flesh of their victims in addition to drinking their blood before killing themselves”.

Luckily the girls were caught after an automated message called one of their homes alerting their parents of the student’s absence. One of the girl’s mother then called the school after campus officials found the girls in the restroom.

The girls reportedly had four knives, a pair of scissors, and a pizza cutter on them when they were caught in the bathroom.