A Lil’ Positivity: Remy Ma Launches A Clothing Line That Will Benefit Women That Were Previously Incarcerated
Remy Ma Launches Non-Profit Thats Committed To Helping Women Have Successful Prison Releases
Remy Ma has been in her bag these last couple of months. Between being a panelist on Revolt’s hit show, State of the Culture, and starring in her own VH1 reality series it’s amazing that she finds time to do give back in a major way.
She’s decided to take a leap into fashion, as she will debut a clothing line that benefits women who were previously incarcerated. Remy’s clothing line will launched through Vim Vixen and she plans to support women who shared a similar experience to her.
I'm so excited to finally launch my very own clothing line through @vimvixen! When I got out of prison, I wanted to do something to support women just like me…women who have done their time and paid their debt to society. Nonetheless, these women are still over-looked and forgotten after being released from jail or prison. Resources and services are largely catered to men, disregarding the women that greatly need our support. A portion of the proceeds from my clothing line "The Remy Ma Collection" will go towards my foundation @remymafoundation, which helps women who have experienced incarceration, by providing opportunities and life-long resources to help enhance their lives and the lives of their families. I am so very proud of this moment! Launching both a clothing line and foundation are two things I have been very passionate about since my release from prison! I want to thank my entire team and @VIMVixen for seeing and supporting my vision of helping women all over the country! Stay tuned, because I will be giving my fans a chance to win a shopping spree really soon! And don't forget you can stop by any Vim store in the 5 boroughs and NJ to purchase the #RemyMaCollection and you can shop online at SHOPVIMVIXEN.COM #remyma #remymafia!!! 💋💋💋
