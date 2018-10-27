A Lil’ Positivity: Remy Ma Launches A Clothing Line That Will Benefit Women That Were Previously Incarcerated

Remy Ma Launches Non-Profit Thats Committed To Helping Women Have Successful Prison Releases

Remy Ma has been in her bag these last couple of months. Between being a panelist on Revolt’s hit show, State of the Culture, and starring in her own VH1 reality series it’s amazing that she finds time to do give back in a major way.

She’s decided to take a leap into fashion, as she will debut a clothing line that benefits women who were previously incarcerated. Remy’s clothing line will launched through Vim Vixen and she plans to support women who shared a similar experience to her.