Fabolous Flashes His “Wedding Ring” While Addressing Family Drama In New Song

Fabolous Addressing Family Drama

Fabolous addresses his mistakes on his new song “Cake”, while proudly flashing a diamond ring on his commitment finger. Recently Fab and is longtime partner Emily B. made headlines for Fab’s ongoing domestic violence case. The rapper pleaded not guilty to his charges of assault against Emily B.

In a new clip, Fab is fueling rumors he married Em even further by flashing his ring and mentioning a wedding. The rapper played a snippet of the song on Instagram on his birthday yesterday. In the lyrics, Fab said his 3-year-old let him know everyone makes mistakes. He then has some bars about making “more” wedding cake with “wifey” Emily B.

Do you agree that everyone makes mistakes, like Fabolous allegedly knocking Em’s teeth out?