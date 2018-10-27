Rita Ora Wins Halloween Dressed As “Smelly White Rapper” AKA Post Malone

Folks Are Impressed With Rita Ora’s Halloween Costume

Rita Ora is finally doing something interesting with her career…

The international singer and TV hostess dressed up as a dead ringer for any arbitrary Billboard charting white rapper, or Post Malone. Rita was spotted in her disguise at the KISS Haunted House Party 2018 at The SSE Arena, Wembley last night in London, England. There the singer even came out to perform “Rockstar”, one of Post’s biggest hits before she ventured into her own music for the crowd.

Here’s more of Rita’s costume.

Here’s the real rapper.

If you think “inked up white rapper” get up was cheap, think again. Rita said it took a whole team to get the costume right. She tagged the hair and makeup artists, a clothing stylist, and two jewelry designers responsible for her looks in this photo.

We know it’s early in the weekend, but how do you rate this Halloween look?