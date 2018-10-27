Check Out The Official Trailer For LeBron James’ Docu-Series, ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ [Video]

Showtime Shares The Official Trailer For Shut Up And Dribble

Showtime just shared another sneak peek at Shut Up and Dribble, a docu-series that explores activism among NBA players.

Executive produced by LeBron James, this three-part documentary series chronicles the modern history of the NBA. Basketball players have helped to bring about social change and make their own political statements since the beginning of the sport, and this series documents that. Narrated by Jemele Hill, Shut Up And Dribble will premiere Saturday, November 3 on SHOWTIME.

Check out the official trailer for the upcoming series below.