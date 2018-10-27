It’s Gonna Be A Long Probation: 6ix9ine Avoids Jail Time, Man Gets Shot Outside Of Celebratory Dinner

6ix9ine’s Celebratory Dinner Gets Interrupted By Altercation Outside

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s post-sentencing celebration was reportedly interrupted by a non-fatal shooting.

According to NYPD officials, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday night in front of NYC’s Philippe restaurant, where the rapper was having dinner, celebrating with his crew. Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Kathleen Walsh said the altercation began when several men tried to enter the restaurant but were denied by 6ix9ine’s private security. The group returned shortly after and allegedly, they proceeded to hit one of the security members with a chair; it was at that time one of the bodyguards opened fire, striking one of the men in the torso.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but officials did not provide details about his condition.

Authorities are now continuing to investigate the shooting and the relation of the incident–if any—to the Brooklyn rapper

This altercation occurred only a few hours after 6ix9ine was sentenced to four years of probation in his 2015 child sex case. This was a pretty lucky break for the rapper, as prosecutors were pushing for a one- to three-year prison sentence throughout the case. As part of his deal with probation, 6ix9ine must perform 1,000 hours of community service and of course, simply stay out of legal trouble. If he fails to adhere to the terms, Tekashi will be re-sentenced and risk some actual time behind bars.

Following the hearing, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with a photo captioned: “GOD IS GOOD GOD IS… GOOD!”

He also posted a picture with his daughter a few hours later, citing how thankful he is to be able to celebrate her birthday now that he’s not in jail.