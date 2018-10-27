Bars: Barack Obama Shreds Donald Trump And GOP Lies In Milwaukee Midterm Speech [Video]

Barack Obama Gives Rousing Speech About Republican Lies In Milwaukee

Barack Obama isn’t just “articulate”, his manner of speaking is art. Pregnant pauses, stick-to-your-ribs turns of phrase, emotion, passion, empathy, and sincerity are all communication tools that President Obama uses probably better than anyone in modern history.

Yesterday, Barry O popped up in Milwaukee to stump for Democrats looking to keep or take seats in the upcoming midterm election.

With all due respect to the topics at hand, Barry’s speech was a skillful mix of SMACK rap battle bars, stand-up comedy, and a state of the union address. It was ill.

Press play below and check out what President Obama had to say.

Now, don’t boo, VOTE!!! November 6 is coming!