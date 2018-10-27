The Joe Budden Podcast: Episode 190 “Crummies”, Mack Wilds Talks Rivalry With Michael B. Jordan [Video]

The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 190 “Crummies”

The Joe Budden Podcast is back to give you their weekly dose of commentary and general ridiculousness. On episode 190 entitled “Crummies” (wait until you hear what the hell “crummies” are LMAO), Joe, Rory, Mal, Parks, Savon and Erickson talk about everything from the bum a$$ New York Giants, Cardi B’s new single/rollout and how men “transition” when they shack up with their significant other.

Also of note, Mack Wilds calls in and talks about his semi-friendly rivalry with Michael B. Jordan and it is HILARIOUS.

Who you takin’ in a fight, Creed’s son or Michael from The Wire?