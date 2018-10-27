Mo Money: Blac Chyna Just Dropped $3 Million On A New Crib In The Valley

Blac Chyna Just Copped A Brand New Crib In California

It looks like Blac Chyna is following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, because now, they aren’t the only ones dropping some big bags on a new home.

According to reports from TMZ, Blac Chyna has just dropped a cool $3 million on a brand new pad in the San Fernando Valley.

Chy’s new home sweet home reportedly has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, sitting on nearly half an acre. The 7,054 sq. foot home also features a guest house with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

To make things even more bougie, the reality star even has a custom-built glass wine cellar in her new home.

This house is absolutely gorgeous, so if you want to see some pictures of the Woodland Hills home you can head over to TMZ for the goods.