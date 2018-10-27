Tennessee Doctor “Borrows” $300,000 From Patient, Falsely Diagnoses Her With Dementia When She Asks For It Back

Doctor Accused of Swiping $300K From Patient Then Declaring Her Demented

Joanne the Scammer would be proud.

A Tennessee doctor has been found guilty of unethical conduct after doling out a fake diagnosis to avoid repaying a six-figure debt owed to one of her patients.

According to HuffPost, 79-year-old Dr. Suellen Lee is accused of borrowing a “substantial sum of money,” noted by a government attorney to be somewhere around $300,000, from a patient in support of her medical clinic. However, when the patient asked for a return on her loan, Dr. Lee diagnosed her with dementia, without proper testing or a second opinion.

Needless to say, the patient reported the incident and sued. Dr. Lee claims that the patient is lying, however defending herself against the allegation would be more financially costly in the long run. She claims the loan was made more than 20 years ago, and she has been paying back in installments since then. She says the patient set her up and is simply angry that she diagnosed her as demented.

She agreed to retire and voluntarily gave up her medical license.

Getty