Yahweh Take The Wheel: Mass Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue, 12 Shot, 8 Reported Dead
Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Results In Several Fatalities And Injuries
On the Jewish day of Sabbath, a mass shooting has taken place inside a Pittsburgh synagogue called Tree Of Life according to NYTimes. This act of terror follows a week of nationwide panic as 14 pipe bombs were mailed to Democratic detractors of Donald Trump.
City councilwoman Erika Strassburger has confirmed that the shooter or shooters are still active inside the building where several are reported dead and three police officers are down.
At this time there are very few confirmed details, but one thing for sure, the area is NOT safe.
Saturday is a holy day in the Jewish faith when Shabbat is observed and the synagogue was likely packed. MSNBC just confirmed on-air that the shooter is now in police custody.
Prayers up for those injured and or deceased. BOSSIP will have more info it becomes available.
