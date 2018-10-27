Yahweh Take The Wheel: Mass Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue, 12 Shot, 8 Reported Dead

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Results In Several Fatalities And Injuries

On the Jewish day of Sabbath, a mass shooting has taken place inside a Pittsburgh synagogue called Tree Of Life according to NYTimes. This act of terror follows a week of nationwide panic as 14 pipe bombs were mailed to Democratic detractors of Donald Trump.

City councilwoman Erika Strassburger has confirmed that the shooter or shooters are still active inside the building where several are reported dead and three police officers are down.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh police: Multiple casualties at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill pic.twitter.com/V4nnONkkSl — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 27, 2018

At this time there are very few confirmed details, but one thing for sure, the area is NOT safe.

ALERT: there is an active shooter near the Tree of Life in Squirrel Hill. Residents, please stay indoors. Our officers are on the scene. I will provide more updates once they are available. — Corey O'Connor (@CoreyOConnorPGH) October 27, 2018

Saturday is a holy day in the Jewish faith when Shabbat is observed and the synagogue was likely packed. MSNBC just confirmed on-air that the shooter is now in police custody.

Prayers up for those injured and or deceased. BOSSIP will have more info it becomes available.