Tricked Ya! Meet The FAKE Loose Tidday “Howard Madea” — Dude Looks Like Tyler Perry Without Makeup!

Howard Madea Is A Dead Ringer For Tyler Perry’s Creation

Remember we told you that “Madea” was spotted twerking her geriatric cakes around Howard homecoming weekend? The clips were pure comedy and the internet was fooled by whoever it was in that get up! It wasn’t Tyler Perry. It’s actually an impersonator. Mya was actually at Howard when the phony meemaw was performing and tagged the actor.

This is pure comedy!

This is the guy behind the costume. Doesn’t he look like a young version of Tyler Perry???

And yes, Tyler Perry knows who his is and is cool with his performance. He reposted the guy on his IG page, giving him a shout out. Hit the flip for more of “Howard Madea” and the hilarity.