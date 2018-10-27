Stares In Spanish* Mexico Woman Regrets Cutting Off Her Belly Button To Gift To Boyfriend

Woman Cuts Off Belly Button To Give To Boyfriend, Later Regrets It

One woman, who had her belly button removed as revenge against her estranged family, now regrets the “impulsive” operation.

To make things just a little bit weirder, after her body was mutilated, she interestingly sent the belly button to her then-boyfriend as a “present.”

23-year-old Paulina Casillas Landeros from Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, fell out with her family because they disapproved of her way of life. They were completely unamused by her tattoos and extreme body modifications–which included an actual back corset along with a split tongue.

She grew annoyed that they didn’t approve of her lifestyle, so Paulina decided to remove her belly button out of spite, because it is “what makes us human.” Then, she gave it as a gift to her then-boyfriend in 2015.

Since having her belly button removed three years ago, Landeros has made up with her family and ultimately regrets her decision, describing it as “reckless and impulsive.” The HR intern and tourism student explained, “I have always had problems with my family, I was not very close to them at the time. Body modifications fascinated me, there is something very transcending about them.”

“I wanted to dehumanize myself in a symbolic way, I wanted to do something controversial,” she continued. She had an operation to remove her belly button but claims the “professional gave me very bad advice on how to take care of the trauma so it got infected…It gradually healed itself but not 100 percent – it will never close entirely.”

Even though it was an insanely painful procedure, Landeros knew exactly what she wanted to do with her removed belly button…..use it as a token of love for her then-boyfriend, Daniel Ramirez.

“I put it in a small bag along with a note saying ‘I love you.’ It was very emotional,” she explained. “He has kept it and he will keep it forever because he knows the meaning behind it. We are good friends now but we will always love each other.”

Her relationship with her family has improved since then, and now, Landeros now realizes how irreversible the decision to remove her belly button was. She also said, “I do regret it when I put myself in my mom’s position, it must have been devastating for her, she was so sad.”

So, if you were ever considering chopping off any body parts because you’re beefing with family, take it from Paulina: you might regret your decision a few years down the line.