Kush Klux Klan? Nutty Rhode Island Attorney General Candidate Compares “Marijuana” To “Ni**er” [Video]

Rhode Island AG Candidate Compares “Marijuana” To The N-Word

We’ve heard white people compare all types of words to the n-word, but this is a new one.

According to TMZ, Rhode Island Attorney General candidate Alan Gordon sent North Kingstown High School into a frenzy when he angrily railed against the use of the word “marijuana” and likened it to using the workd “ni**er”.

Gordon is a part of something called the Compassion Party and is BIG on the legalization of mari-…that loud pack. He and his political opponent Peter Neronha appeared at the high school to field questions from the youth. Gordon’s only condition for appearing was that the word “marijuana” would not be used because he believes it is rooted in racism.

When Neronha used the word twice when talking about Gordon’s recent arrest for possession of 48 pounds of the sticky-icky, the hippy-ish bureaucrat lost his s#!t completely…

Gordon’s blunted business partner Anne Armstong is running for governor and also believes that “marijuana” is a vile word that is highly offensive.

Ooook…