“Superfly” Actor Kaalan Walker Facing 9 Sexual Assault Charges After Allegedly Luring Aspiring Models On Social Media

“Superfly” Actor Hit With 9 Felony Sexual Assault Charges

Actor/Rapper Kalaan Walker, best known for his villain role in the movie SuperFly, is facing nine felony charges for multiple incidents of sexual assault.

According to the LA Times, Walker’s crimes include “luring aspiring models through social media, with false promises to aid them with their careers, but taking advantage of them instead”. Walker allegedly contacted the models in person on the premise that he would provide “professional counsel”, but when he was alone with each of the victims, he sexually assaulted them.

The LAPD has asked that the any other women that may have been victimized to come forward with any relevant information while Walker is currently being held on over $1,000,000.00 bail in Los Angeles.