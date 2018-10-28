So Sad: Ntozake Shange, Award-Winning Playwright Of “For Colored Girls”, Passes Away At Age 70

Award-Winning Playwright Ntozake Shange Passed Away At 70

Ntozake Shange,70, the poet, novelist and pioneering playwright responsible for the choreopoem, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” died on Saturday (October 27). She reportedly died in her sleep Saturday morning in an assisted living facility in Maryland.

Shange’s family notified the public of her passing with a tweet:

To our extended family and friends, it is with sorrow that we inform you that our loved one, Ntozake Shange, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of October 27, 2018. Memorial information / details will follow at a later date.

The family of Ntozake Shange — Ntozake Shange (@NtozakeShange1) October 27, 2018

Shange laid the blueprint for so many young Black female writers, poets and playwrights and influenced generations of progressive thinkers.