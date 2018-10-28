So Sad: Ntozake Shange, Award-Winning Playwright Of “For Colored Girls”, Passes Away At Age 70
- By Bossip Staff
Award-Winning Playwright Ntozake Shange Passed Away At 70
Ntozake Shange,70, the poet, novelist and pioneering playwright responsible for the choreopoem, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” died on Saturday (October 27). She reportedly died in her sleep Saturday morning in an assisted living facility in Maryland.
Shange’s family notified the public of her passing with a tweet:
Shange laid the blueprint for so many young Black female writers, poets and playwrights and influenced generations of progressive thinkers.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.