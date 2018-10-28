See What Had Happened Was: Woman Temporarily Losses Her Sight After Beautician Applied Fake Lashes With Nail Glue

Beautician Accidentally Uses Nail Glue On Woman’s Fake Lashes

A woman was temporarily blinded after a beautician attached her false eyelashes using nail glue.

According to The Daily Mail, Megan Rixson booked an appointment to have individual false lashes applied at a salon. During the treatment her eyes started “burning”and were streaming with tears but staff insisted it was a “normal” to have this type of reaction. She eventually lost her sight for more than 2 hours after leaving the salon. She went back to get answers and then discovered that the salon had made a mistake.

Girls be very very careful where you get your eyelashes done!!I got my individuals done today somewhere new and it turns out they used nail glue on my lashes. I genuinely lost my sight for 2 hours. Thankfully the swelling has gone down, but there still very sore. Be careful😭 pic.twitter.com/NmsFr9QSbk — Megan Rixson (@MeganRixson) October 19, 2018

The salon offered her a free treatment as compensation but she turned the offer down. Rixson said her eyes are ‘recovering well’ but remain ‘sensitive’ and ‘sore’.