See What Had Happened Was: Woman Temporarily Losses Her Sight After Beautician Applied Fake Lashes With Nail Glue
- By Bossip Staff
Beautician Accidentally Uses Nail Glue On Woman’s Fake Lashes
A woman was temporarily blinded after a beautician attached her false eyelashes using nail glue.
According to The Daily Mail, Megan Rixson booked an appointment to have individual false lashes applied at a salon. During the treatment her eyes started “burning”and were streaming with tears but staff insisted it was a “normal” to have this type of reaction. She eventually lost her sight for more than 2 hours after leaving the salon. She went back to get answers and then discovered that the salon had made a mistake.
The salon offered her a free treatment as compensation but she turned the offer down. Rixson said her eyes are ‘recovering well’ but remain ‘sensitive’ and ‘sore’.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.