Two Arrested For Tekashi 6ix9ine Entourage Shooting Inside NYC Restaurant

Two Men Have Been Arrested For 6ix9ine Restaurant Shooting

Two men are under arrest for pulling the trigger inside a Manhattan restaurant where rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was meeting his new manager.

33-year-old Zachary Bunce of Wyandanch, Long Island and 29-year-old Faheem Walter of Manhattan were both charged on Saturday with gang assault. The incident happened on Friday at 5:50 pm, with bullets being fired inside Philippe’s, an Upper East City restaurant in New York City, according to reports from NY Daily News.

According to law enforcement sources, members of the rapper’s entourage were celebrating Tekashi’s new jail-free status in a sex-abuse case. His entourage was reportedly trying to muscle their way into the restaurant, but the rapper’s new manager objected — and his privately hired security turned them all away.

After Tekashi left, the crew of four to five men returned to the establishment, where one of them grabbed a chair and slammed it over the head of one of the manager’s security guards, also flashing a gun, the sources said.

The wounded guard then pulled out his licensed pistol and fired once, hitting Walter in the stomach, according to cops. Holding his bleeding gut, Walter scrambled out of the restaurant and tried to escape in a cab, but ended up being nabbed by cops. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but refused to talk to police, said officials.

The 22-year-old rapper was at the restaurant celebrating a Manhattan Criminal Court judge’s decision to extend his probation on a 2015 charge of using a child in a sexual performance.

Tekashi could have been sent to prison for anywhere from one to three years, but Justice Felicia Mennin instead extended his probation to four years and increased the amount of community service he must perform from 300 hours to 1,000 hours.

Also ordered from the judge was that the rapper to stop identifying himself as a gangbanger and submitting regular progress reports to the court.