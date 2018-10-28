Pure Comedy: Tiffany Haddish Is A Whoopi Goldberg Superfan, So She Crashed Her ‘Fallon’ Interview [Video]
Tiffany Haddish Comes Crashing In On Whoopi Goldberg’s Interview
Tiffany Haddish is a superfan of Whoopi Goldberg, and even though they’re in the upcoming film Nobody’s Fool together, that doesn’t mean Tiffany doesn’t still get starstruck.
The comedian made a surprise appearance this week when she crashed Whoopi Golberg’s interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Haddish popped in mid-interview wearing her infamous Jumpin’ Jack Flash “shredder” dress to pitch a sequel to one of her comedy idols.
See how the whole thing panned out below.
