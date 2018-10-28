SMH: Texas Christian University Student Accused Of Hazing Found Dead On Campus From Apparent Suicide

TCU Student Found Dead After Being Accused Of Hazing

A Texas Christian University student who had been accused of hazing has reportedly committed suicide. Officials found 19-year-old Andrew Walker of Westford, Massachusetts dead on the ground after he appeared to have jumped from the fourth floor of an apartment complex on the TCU campus.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner reported that the student appeared to have committed suicide and died from “blunt force trauma from a fall,” Fox News reported.

Before this incident, police arrested Walker, along with another student named Christopher Thorne Barksdale, last month on charges of hazing students in the Kappa Sigma fraternity. A pledge was taken to a local hospital after being forced to drink large quantities of alcohol in the process.

TCU officials suspended the fraternity following the incident. In addition to the hazing charge, Walker also faced a court appearance later this month for a DWI arrest, according to reports from the Dallas Morning News.

University officials commented on the incident in a written statement, saying the following: “Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Andrew Walker. We are a small campus community and a death among our Horned Frog family wounds us all. We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family in this difficult time. Counselors and university ministers stand ready to assist students, faculty and staff who need support in the days and weeks ahead.”