For Your Viewing Pleasure: Takeoff Drops A Video For His First Solo Single, “Last Memory” [Video]

Takeoff Debuts His First Single As A Solo Artist

Earlier this week, Takeoff unleashed his new video for “Last Memory,” the first single from his forthcoming debut solo album, The Last Rocket.

In the brand new visual, the Migos rapper sits back on a throne surrounded by a bunch of beautiful women. Throughout other shots in the video, we see the rapper roaming a massive mansion as his new track fills the room.

Take a look at the youngest Migo’s first attempt at solo success below: