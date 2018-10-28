It’s A Girl! Porsha Williams Reveals The Gender Of Her Precious Peach

Congratulations!

Porsha Williams Expecting A Baby Girl

Porsha Junior’s on the way! Porsha Williams held a gender reveal party this weekend to announce the sex of her Dennis McKinley seed.

The RHOA star and her fiancé brought together friends and family to a swanky private location where they used Superior Celebrations poppers to reveal her baby’s gender.

After a countdown, guests used the poppers that shot out pink confetti—although Porsha’s malfunctioned and blew out blue.

“Now I’m totally excited. It’s official. PJ is here! It’s a girl,” said Porsha.

Porsha also rocked blue hair with light pink tips to mark the gender reveal.

If you’re wondering why Porsha keeps calling the baby PJ there’s a simple explanation. Prior to the reveal, Porsha told PEOPLE that her future hubby already picked out a name for their baby girl; PJ a.k.a. Porsha Junior.

Are you excited to hear that Porsha Junior’s on the way???