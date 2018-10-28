Watch The “Lip Service” Interview Where Wale Admits Solange Was His Muse

Wale Talks About His Relationship With Solange Knowles

Since the internet has been all abuzz about Solange Knowles being the inspiration behind Wale’s song “Lotus Flower Bomb” we figured we’d bring your attention to this recent interview Folarin did with Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” where he actually talks candidly about how much Solange touched his life. It’s really something to see.

Watch below:

Really sweet right? In case you didn’t catch all his words, we transcribed them:

Solange is a beautiful person, inside and out. She’s also been one of my muses, not saying I’m Andy Warhol – in my mind I am. She’s like the prototype of women I personally like. Me and her, [stutters] we used to kick it, like we was real cool, early on in my career. She taught me a lot about just music and just spontaneity and everything like that, but you know it ain’t nothin like that.

Wale’s full interview is really interesting. He talks a lot about his relationship with his daughter’s mom growing apart and speaks on how growing up in a Nigerian household he never experienced much affection or saw his parents act affectionate with each other and says he now feels like he lacks sensitivity when it comes to raising a daughter. He also speaks in depth about how Mac Miller’s death affected him deeply. He claims that he is ready to be in love but he’s wary of dating women who may have history with friends of his — or women who might set him up to be robbed etc… But probably what folks will enjoy most about the interview is how he opens up about different relationships and even talks about being cheated on. He also reveals a few of his other muses.

