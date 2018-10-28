SMFH: Kanye Designs Sunken Shirts For Candace Owens’ ‘Blexit’ Campaign
Kanye West is once again proving that he doesn’t care about black people. The Trump chump has once again aligned himself with Candace Owens, this time for her “Blexit” campaign, Owens announced this weekend at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.
According to Owens, the t-shirts supporting the campaign were designed by her “fellow superhero” Kanye and are encouraging black voters to exit from the Democratic party.
“The shirts endorsing “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens according to Page Six. “[West] has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”
The shirts include the terms “Blexit” and “We Free.” (Are they f****g serious?!)
Seven-stranded Candace has since further explained Blexit in an op-ed on Breitbart where she slams the media for “betraying our focus” and encourages black voters to consider her movement.
“For decades, the black community has been in an emotionally abusive relationship with the Democrat Party. Our fidelity to leftist politicians coupled with our false belief that a larger government might facilitate solutions, has led to the overall collapse of our families, neighborhoods, and incidentally, our futures.
BLEXIT is a national movement of minorities that have awakened to the truth. It is for those who have taken an objective look at our decades-long allegiance to the left and asked ourselves “what do we have to show for it?”
Sure thing, sis!
You can see the Blexit shirts in the below video.
WE DID IT!!! BLEXIT.COM is officially launched!! BLEXIT= the Black Exit from the Democrat Party. Support our website today! I will never in my life forget this room on this day. It was overwhelmingly emotional. I cried. We all cried. We are AMERICANS, first and foremost. Republicans are NOT racist— they are our American brothers and sisters and we will fight alongside them to fix our broken communities, absent the politics of fear. To every single person that showed up today, I am humbled, I am honored, and I am eternally grateful for the love we shared in this room today. We are warriors of love and we will usher in an era of true hope. #BLEXIT BLEXIT.COM
What do YOU think about Koonye Kanye designing Blexit shirts???
