SMFH: Kanye Designs Sunken Shirts For Candace Owens’ ‘Blexit’ Campaign

Yup, still sunken…

Kanye Designs Blexit T-Shirts Encouraging Black Exit From Democratic Party

Kanye West is once again proving that he doesn’t care about black people. The Trump chump has once again aligned himself with Candace Owens, this time for her “Blexit” campaign, Owens announced this weekend at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

According to Owens, the t-shirts supporting the campaign were designed by her “fellow superhero” Kanye and are encouraging black voters to exit from the Democratic party.

“The shirts endorsing “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens according to Page Six. “[West] has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

The shirts include the terms “Blexit” and “We Free.” (Are they f****g serious?!)

Seven-stranded Candace has since further explained Blexit in an op-ed on Breitbart where she slams the media for “betraying our focus” and encourages black voters to consider her movement.

“For decades, the black community has been in an emotionally abusive relationship with the Democrat Party. Our fidelity to leftist politicians coupled with our false belief that a larger government might facilitate solutions, has led to the overall collapse of our families, neighborhoods, and incidentally, our futures. BLEXIT is a national movement of minorities that have awakened to the truth. It is for those who have taken an objective look at our decades-long allegiance to the left and asked ourselves “what do we have to show for it?”

Sure thing, sis!

You can see the Blexit shirts in the below video.

What do YOU think about Koonye Kanye designing Blexit shirts???