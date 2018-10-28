Unsung Hollywood: Rickey Smiley Talks Comedy Beginnings & Love For Prank Phone Calls [Video]

Will you be watching???

Rickey Smiley Appearing On “Unsung Hollywood” Tonight

Rickey Smiley’s telling all. The comedian/host is the latest celeb profiled on “Unsung Hollywood” and he’s speaking on a number of topics including his beginnings and love for pranks.

As previously reported he’ll also talk about his character Lil Darryl which changed his life and shot him to superstardom.

Rickey Smiley’s episode of “UNSUNG Hollywood” airs tonight Sunday, October 28th at 9/8C on TV One.

