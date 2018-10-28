Alicia Keys And America Ferrera Take A Girl’s Trip To Get Young Voters To Cast Their Ballots! [VIDEO]

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Alicia Keys and America Ferrera speak during Families Belong Together Rally In Washington DC Sponsored By MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, And Hundreds Of Allies on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for MoveOn.org

Alicia Keys, America Ferrera And Liza Koshy Girls Trip To Dallas To Campaign

We love seeing all these celebs getting out the word about the importance of voting. Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Liza Koshy just finished a girls trip to Dallas, Texas where they visited high schools, community colleges, and campaign field offices to celebrate the enthusiasm for Democrats running for office this cycle and encourage young people to vote in this election. Watch the video below:

They are also encouraging excited voters to make their own trip and volunteer with a campaign ahead of November 6th. While not everyone lives in a district with a close congressional race, anyone can travel to a targeted district and knock on doors and make phone calls to ensure every last voter casts their ballot. Whether it’s volunteering for Katie Hill in California or Claire McCaskill in Missouri, everyone can organize their own girls trip on votetrip.org.

