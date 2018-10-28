Warriors Come Out And Plaaaaaaay… The Golden State Squad Had The Perfect Response To Josh Duhamel Dissing Draymond [VIDEO]

The Golden State Warriors Are STILL Laughing At Fergie

Thursday Josh Duhamel defended his ex-wife Fergie in an interview with Kristine Leahy where she asked him about that disastrous All-Star weekend anthem performance and Duhamel shocked the world by revealing he was pissed at Draymond Green for not only being caught on camera laughing but also failing to call and apologize for said laughter…

“The thing that made me upset was that she has taken a lot of really cruel comments,” Duhamel said. “People were really trolling. I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick. Just because he knew the camera was on him and he snickered about it. I just thought that if he would have been a real man, he would have at least called her and said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that I caused all this.’”

Duhamel even added “That’s what a real man would have done!”

Mind you, Draymond was not the only person caught laughing on camera. But it seems that Draymond isn’t trippin’ anyway and that apology will probably never happen because most of the Warriors squad posted this video of them goofing around in the locker room to the Suede The Remix God remix of Fergie’s anthem.

The PUREST OF COMEDY. We had all the laughs over the weekend…

And even Stephen Curry isn’t above a lil trollin’.

Do you think that Fergie should be mad at the Warriors — or her ex-hubby — for making her a laughingstock AGAIN after most of us had nearly forgotten that disaster of a performance? Ya think Kristine Leahy knew she was opening a can of worms with that question? She had to have known that Draymond and the squad would react — riiiight?