Toya And Her Bae Love It Up At Her And Ruggs’ All Black Birthday Affair Attended By Future, Kandi And More

Ruggs and Toya

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Toya Wright And Robert Rushing Look Deep In Love

It’s that time of year again! Toya Wright and Ruggs have been hosting their annual All Black Affair to celebrate their birthdays for awhile now and this weekend they had their D’Usse sponsored party at Compound in Atlanta.

Future and Ruggs

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Celebrities like Future, Trouble, Rocko, Jadakiss and Rico Love came through and showed love.

Rasheeda Kirk Frost Kandi Burruss Todd Tucker Toya Wright and Robert Rushing

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

But our favorite part had to be the couples… Toya’s good friends Rasheeda and Kirk Frost and Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker turned up with her and her honey, Reign’s daddy Robert “Red” Rushing.

Hit the flip for some close ups of the happy couple.

Toya Wright Robert Rushing

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

What do you think he whispered in her ear?

Toya Wright Robert Rushing

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Can’t you just feel the love oozing out of the photo?

Ruggs Rocko Jadakiss

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Rocko in the bldg

Rasheeda Frost Kandi Burruss Toya Wright

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Lovely ladies

Jadakiss

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Jadakiss

Delicia DeCordon attends Ruggs and Toya's All Black Birthday Affair at Compound

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Delicia DeCordon — good to see her having a good time after all of that drama

Future

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

What move was Nayvadius doing?

    RUGGS cake

    Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

    Ruggs’ cake was crazy — he just did a partnership with MCM and this is what his bag looks like

    Toya Wright cake

    Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

