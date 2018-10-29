Toya And Her Bae Love It Up At Her And Ruggs’ All Black Birthday Affair Attended By Future, Kandi And More
Toya Wright And Robert Rushing Look Deep In Love
It’s that time of year again! Toya Wright and Ruggs have been hosting their annual All Black Affair to celebrate their birthdays for awhile now and this weekend they had their D’Usse sponsored party at Compound in Atlanta.
Celebrities like Future, Trouble, Rocko, Jadakiss and Rico Love came through and showed love.
But our favorite part had to be the couples… Toya’s good friends Rasheeda and Kirk Frost and Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker turned up with her and her honey, Reign’s daddy Robert “Red” Rushing.
Hit the flip for some close ups of the happy couple.
What do you think he whispered in her ear?
Can’t you just feel the love oozing out of the photo?
Rocko in the bldg
Lovely ladies
Jadakiss
Delicia DeCordon — good to see her having a good time after all of that drama
What move was Nayvadius doing?
Ruggs’ cake was crazy — he just did a partnership with MCM and this is what his bag looks like
