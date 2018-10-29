Toya And Her Bae Love It Up At Her And Ruggs’ All Black Birthday Affair Attended By Future, Kandi And More

Toya Wright And Robert Rushing Look Deep In Love

It’s that time of year again! Toya Wright and Ruggs have been hosting their annual All Black Affair to celebrate their birthdays for awhile now and this weekend they had their D’Usse sponsored party at Compound in Atlanta.

Celebrities like Future, Trouble, Rocko, Jadakiss and Rico Love came through and showed love.

But our favorite part had to be the couples… Toya’s good friends Rasheeda and Kirk Frost and Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker turned up with her and her honey, Reign’s daddy Robert “Red” Rushing.

Hit the flip for some close ups of the happy couple.