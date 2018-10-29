Poor Thang: Michael Bublé Breaks Down Over Son’s Cancer Battle During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [Video]

In White Folks News: Michael Bublé Got Emotional During “Carpool Karaoke” Talking About Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

James Corden and Michael Bublé sang duets and joked while driving through Los Angeles on a recent episode of “Carpool Karaoke”. The vibe was gentle and fun, sorta like Bublé ‘s music then, things took an emotional turn. The two have a conversation about the devastation of Buble’s 5-year-old son’s cancer diagnosis towards the end of the ride.

According to The Sun, the young boy, who was born in August 2013, underwent four months of chemotherapy in a bid to recover from the liver cancer back in late 2016. In April 2017, Bublé said in a statement: “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

We’re glad the little boy is doing better, but clearly the pain cancer caused is still in his daddy’s heart. Hit play to watch him break down retelling the story of how his son’s cancer scare changed his life.