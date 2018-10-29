Preciousness: D.C. Young Fly Takes His Adorable Fam To The Pumpkin Patch & Costume Shopping [Video]

Celebrity Families: The ‘Young Flys’ Do Halloween Activities

DC Young Fly took some time out of his busy comedy schedule for family time. Over the weekend DC, Ms. Jacky Oh, and their adorable baby girl Nova took a trip to the “Sleepy Hollow Pumpkin Patch” in Atlanta, Georgia. Jacky vlogged the entire visit and snapped photos of the occasion. Together the fam petted goats, collected pumpkins and took a hayride.

Aren’t they cute? And Jacky Oh really got fly to walk on rocks, dirt, and hay. That’s dedication…

Press play to peeped the DC’s whole pumpkin patch adventure with his cute family.

Hit the flip to see the Young Flys shop for their Halloween costumes.