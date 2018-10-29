Sweet Black Love: Mustard Cops INCREDIBLE Iced Out Engagement Ring For Now-Fiancée Chanel

Mustard Proposes To Chanel Thierry With 18 Carat Iceberg

Mustard on the ring, ho!

The hit-making L.A. producer popped the big question (no word on if he actually got down on one knee, but the magic 8-Ball says “hell naw”, but we digress) to his girlfriend and BFF of 8-years Chanel Thierry and she said “yes!”

That’s some REAL love Mustard put on Chanel’s finger. The center stone is 8 carats and there are 10 carats on the band. We hope these two go on to have all the happiness in the world, but if s#!t goes left, there is no way in hell Mustard is getting that thing back.

Chanel could rebuild Detroit with that thing.

Mustard wasn’t as effusive as Chanel in his Instagram post, but we’re pretty sure his actions said more than his thumbs ever could.

Cotdamn that’s a big a$$ ring. Congratulations!