Sweet Black Love: Mustard Cops INCREDIBLE Iced Out Engagement Ring For Now-Fiancée Chanel

Mustard Proposes To Chanel Thierry With 18 Carat Iceberg
Mustard on the ring, ho!
The hit-making L.A. producer popped the big question (no word on if he actually got down on one knee, but the magic 8-Ball says “hell naw”, but we digress) to his girlfriend and BFF of 8-years Chanel Thierry and she said “yes!”
I knew when I met you at 16, it was something about you about us, I didn’t want to mess up. You stayed my friend even tho we both wanted to be more… We was scared. I didn’t want things to go left. We remained really good friends as we watch each other go through failed relationships. Finally after 3 years we decided to take a step out on fate, and date. When I got pregnant with Kiy I was so scared, you told me “I got you, I got us.” I dropped out of college, moved out my moms, stayed in Yg’s garage for a while (yup, that’s what love will do), then to your moms, until we got enough money to get our apt. No matter how much I pressured you “i don’t need a ring, let’s go to the court house” you never folded. Constantly reminding me that “That’s not what we doing, when I do it, I want to do it on my own cause that’s what u deserve” THIS moment was everything. Our kids reaction, our family and friends… I couldn’t have dreamed of a better moment. I love you. Thank you for always being a man of your word! We aren’t perfect by any means, some days we can’t stand each other😂 but the love has NEVER left, 8 years I’m still in love, still will hop out of a trunk on that ass if u think about not talking to me 😂😂😂 (true story, ask Yg! I had them niggas shook) Moral of the story I’m so excited for this next chapter! I’m forever grateful and honored to be by your side for the rest of our life! @mustard (Thank you for always letting me be me and never trying to change who I am as a person)
That’s some REAL love Mustard put on Chanel’s finger. The center stone is 8 carats and there are 10 carats on the band. We hope these two go on to have all the happiness in the world, but if s#!t goes left, there is no way in hell Mustard is getting that thing back.
Chanel could rebuild Detroit with that thing.
Mustard wasn’t as effusive as Chanel in his Instagram post, but we’re pretty sure his actions said more than his thumbs ever could.
Cotdamn that’s a big a$$ ring. Congratulations!
