No Doubt: Gabrielle Union Wears Gwen Stefani Costume For 46th B-Day Bash, Lil Kim Performs

- By Bossip Staff
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Studios

Gabrielle Union Dresses Up Like Gwen Stefani For Halloween Birthday Party

Gabrielle Union just SHUT DOWN Halloween with a costume paying homage to a rockstar.

Gabby dressed up like Gwen Stefani this weekend for her 90s themed birthday bash complete with the blonde hair and plaid pants worn by the No Doubt singer.

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

Gabby’s party was held at Byblos Miami and her hubby D Wade surprised her with a performance from Lil’ Kim.

Model Winnie Harlow was also in attendance.

Happy Birthday Gabby 😍🎉 @gabunion

The party sponsored by Tequila Avion was for Gabby’s 46th birthday—–yes, you read that right. FORTY-SIXTH birthday.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Studios)

Happy B Day Gabby! See more of her b-day party on the flip.

