No Doubt: Gabrielle Union Wears Gwen Stefani Costume For 46th B-Day Bash, Lil Kim Performs

Gabrielle Union Dresses Up Like Gwen Stefani For Halloween Birthday Party

Gabrielle Union just SHUT DOWN Halloween with a costume paying homage to a rockstar.

Gabby dressed up like Gwen Stefani this weekend for her 90s themed birthday bash complete with the blonde hair and plaid pants worn by the No Doubt singer.

Gabby’s party was held at Byblos Miami and her hubby D Wade surprised her with a performance from Lil’ Kim.

Model Winnie Harlow was also in attendance.

The party sponsored by Tequila Avion was for Gabby’s 46th birthday—–yes, you read that right. FORTY-SIXTH birthday.

Happy B Day Gabby! See more of her b-day party on the flip.