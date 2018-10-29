Snack Or Treat: The Most Banging Halloween Costumes Of 2018 (So Far)

By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Madison Pettis attends Just Jared’s 7th Annual Halloween Party at Goya Studios on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Most Banging Halloween Costumes Of 2018

Halloween is in a couple of days but the festivities have already begun. The weekend parties are gearing up and that means the sexy costumes are coming out to play. We love nothing more than celebrities popping out of the woodwork to show off their best-looking bae costumes every year. This year is no different as everyone from Teyana Taylor to Winnie Harloe and Taraji P. are coming with it.

So without further ado, let’s look at some of the banging Halloween costumes of the year…so far. We can’t see what’s up next when the real fright night begins…

Yeah babbbbby! #foxxycleopatra #austinpowers

Kitana 🗡 #mortalkombat

Who let Neytiri go to the club?

Happy Birthday Gabby 😍🎉 @gabunion

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

    Won’t you come over and check up on it #QueenB

