Henny Straight: Cardi’s Sister Says ‘Number Leaking’ Nicki Minaj Caused Baby Kulture Death Threats & Nicki RESPONDS

Hennessy Carolina Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Leaking Cardi B’s Number

There’s still beef brewing between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and Cardi’s little sister is chiming in.

As previously reported Hennessy Carolina was none too pleased to hear about the Fashion Week showdown between Bardi, Nicki and Nicki’s friend/former “LHHNY” star Rah Ali and said she “doesn’t talk, she fights.”

Fast forward to this weekend and Hennessy just couldn’t help but send more shade Nicki’s way and at one point got into a heated beef with Rah for allegedly mentioning Cardi on her podcast.

The drama popped off on Instagram where the two battled in comments caught by TheShadeRoom and Rah alleged that SHE’s the one who put that knot on Cardi’s forehead. Remember that?

Hennessy: “She mentions my sister all the time when she gets on radio, she likes shady comments about my sister constantly, her two bimbo friends go on live to talk about my sister all the time on their fake a** podcast with their 500 viewers but I can’t say nothing?!” Rah Ali: “Keep playing with you dumb b**ch and Ima RAG YOU like I did your sister.” Hennessy: “I’m not scared of none of you water buffalo built ass b**ches. You knew better than to write that sh8t that’s why you deleted it!! Save that bully shit for IG and pop the f*ck out in real life.” Rah Ali: ” didn’t delete anything and you know that it’s very much still there unless you deleted it. I don’t have time to play on this Internet with you, you seen ya big sis when she got home. You know whats up. You next”

That’s not all, however, Hennesy later posted (and deleted) claims that the beef has gotten so tense because Nicki leaked Cardi B’s number to fans and she’s been getting death threats for baby Kulture.

The post included screenshots of texts from people threatening to run the infant over.

“Ya asking why I’m beefing with a fan base but ya not asking why someone with so much influence would use their influence to manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate!” said Hennessy. “She leaked my sister’s number to her fan pages the same s*** she did to Mariah Lynn. ‘It’s easy for y’all to ask me why I’m bothered, why I care so much. But not one of you is waking up to death threats every day, made up stories that can affect my real life and real relationships.”

Wow! Do YOU think Nicki leaked Cardi’s number? Those are serious allegations.

