Hated It! Lamest, Wackest & Tackiest Halloween Costumes Of 2018

I warned him to GET OUT before it was too late pic.twitter.com/umYMACW0Qu — Lys (@shaalyssaa) November 1, 2018

Worst Halloween Costumes (2018 Edition)

We gave you the absolute BEST Halloween costumes and the baddest Halloween snacks so you know we had to spotlight the lamest, wackest and tackiest “costumes” stinking up feeds across the internet.

Hey everybody, Here is your daily reminder that blackface Is never ok and that my skin is not your costume. pic.twitter.com/5Mapxy9Gfj — ✊🏿Black Aziz aNANsi✊🏿 (@Freeyourmindkid) October 29, 2018

Peep the tackiest Halloween costumes of the year on the flip.