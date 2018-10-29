Mecca Meals: Meet The Saucy Slayettes Who Dripped Deliciously At Howard’s Homecoming
We finally made it to the Mecca Howard University that celebrated YET ANOTHER spectacular Homecoming weekend bursting with seas of celebs, cool somebodies in the flyest ‘fits and some of the baddest baddies you’ll ever see on a college campus.
Hit the flip to bask in the Howard Homecoming deliciousness.
View this post on Instagram
TAKEISHA | Dr. Presson Howard University HOMECOMING…I bring me! #HUCD #howardhomecoming #howarduniversity #collegeofdentistry #HUCD2008 #takeishatoday #bosschic #blackdoctor #melaninmagic #communityservants #philanthropists #offdutydentist #grateful #blessed #healthy #smile #dimples #dentist #dentista #thickfit #divadentist #dreamplanexecute #selfaffirmation #unapologeticallyme #authenticallyme #choosehappiness #chooselove #selflove 👗 @houseofcb 📸 @devauntemorgan
View this post on Instagram
Out here looking like a croissant 🥐 :: Exploring the world is amazing, but there is no place like home. Howard University is where the 💙❤️💙 is. : : : : : : #InternationalSandy #SandyIsInternational #Ijeoma #GoodJourney #Travel #Wanderlust #Adventurista #BlackTravel #Explore #WanderWoman #WorldTraveler #AroundTheWorld #BlackGirlsTravel #JetSetter #TravelAddict #travelblogger #BlackAF #HowardHomecoming #Howard #HowardAlumni #HowardUniversity #HomecomingSeason #fallFashion #HBCU #HBCUHomecoming #Howard08reunion #Tailgate #collegefootball
