Toyota Green Initiative Hosts Swanky Clean Cooking Experience In Atlanta

Toyota Green Hosts Delicious Clean Cooking Kick-Back

The Toyota Green Initiative (TGI) is an environmental stewardship platform designed to celebrate sustainable lifestyles and inspire the Black community to go green(er) in our communities.

Launched in 2010, TGI creates a growing array of engaging experiences like its swanky clean cooking kick-back that brought together handpicked media guests for an exclusive dinner party during Afropunk ATL weekend.

Curated by super cool TGI coalition vet Malissa ‘Mali’ Hunter (who makes the ‘green’ message relatable through yoga sessions, organic recipes and unique perspectives as an eco-entrepreneur), the intimate gathering treated guests to a delicious taste of healthy eats with a hands-on twist.

The family-style cooking demo & dinner was an extension of Toyota’s commitment to elevating the dialogue of sustainable living while spreading the message that clean eats can be tasty too.

But wait, there’s more: Toyota Green updated a local Atlanta farm with an eco-friendly infusion of renewable plants and resources. This day of service happened in conjunction with Afropunk at the West End Community Urban Garden.

