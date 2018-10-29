Sore Loser: This Boxer Threw Hands At His Own Trainer After Taking An L

The coach managed to duck Shonia’s attacks before the furious boxer went back to the middle of the ring to shout at Genov.
Eventually, Shonia backed up into his corner again and his coach tried to get him out the ring one final time.
Shonia responded with another right hook.
The coach managed to duck his attacks once again, but this time the coach fought back, aiming a slap at Shonia’s head.
In spite of everything, Shonia seemed to be in a celebratory mode before the night was over. The fighter from Georgia raised his fist in the air to the crowd and he even climbed the corner ropes to flex a little.
You can watch the whole show here.
Shonia ended up losing his fight against Genov which made his overall record 15-11-0. Of his 15 wins, eleven resulted from knockouts.
