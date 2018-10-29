Sore Loser: This Boxer Threw Hands At His Own Trainer After Taking An L

When The Trainer Gets In His Way, The Georgian Fighter Attacks

Everyone can’t take an L too well….even the most professional of boxers.

One fighter on the Hughie Fury vs Kubrat Pulev undercard proved as much when he attacked his own trainer ringside.

According to news.one.au, Levan Shonia was fighting Spas Genov and apparently, things weren’t going Shonia’s way. Before the judges revealed their scorecards, Shonia shook off the referee’s hand and seemed to challenge Genov to an extended fight.

As the ref tried to intervene and push Shonia away, his coach entered the ring to try and calm him down. This ticked Shonia off even more and he started throwing hands at his own coach.

WATCH: Boxer ATTACKS TRAINER after suffering TWELFTH career loss https://t.co/i5w1sKbApS #LevanShonia pic.twitter.com/bYrjK14EFU — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) October 28, 2018