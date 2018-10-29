Sore Loser: This Boxer Threw Hands At His Own Trainer After Taking An L

When The Trainer Gets In His Way, The Georgian Fighter Attacks

Everyone can’t take an L too well….even the most professional of boxers.

One fighter on the Hughie Fury vs Kubrat Pulev undercard proved as much when he attacked his own trainer ringside.

According to news.one.au, Levan Shonia was fighting Spas Genov and apparently, things weren’t going Shonia’s way. Before the judges revealed their scorecards, Shonia shook off the referee’s hand and seemed to challenge Genov to an extended fight.

As the ref tried to intervene and push Shonia away, his coach entered the ring to try and calm him down. This ticked Shonia off even more and he started throwing hands at his own coach.

The coach managed to duck Shonia’s attacks before the furious boxer went back to the middle of the ring to shout at Genov.

Eventually, Shonia backed up into his corner again and his coach tried to get him out the ring one final time.

Shonia responded with another right hook.

The coach managed to duck his attacks once again, but this time the coach fought back, aiming a slap at Shonia’s head.

In spite of everything, Shonia seemed to be in a celebratory mode before the night was over. The fighter from Georgia raised his fist in the air to the crowd and he even climbed the corner ropes to flex a little.

You can watch the whole show here.

Shonia ended up losing his fight against Genov which made his overall record 15-11-0. Of his 15 wins, eleven resulted from knockouts.

