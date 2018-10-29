New Music: Cleveland-Born Chanteuse NORELLE Drops Band-Battlin’ Banger “Homecoming” [Audio]
View this post on Instagram
Full length will release TOMORROW!!!!!!! The love and support already is outstanding, and I’m really really grateful….. I wanna do one more thing though…. DJ’s!!!!! Drop a line with your email address!!!!!! I want to give you an exclusive FULL LENGTH first listen!!!! #Homecoming
NORELLE Drops New Single “Homecoming”
Here at BOSSIP we do our best to keep you up to date with new music when we come across something that moves us while we get these jokes off on Al Gore’s internet.
We recently put our ears to NORELLE’s new single “Homecoming” and considering that is indeed homecoming season is in full effect here in Atlanta with CAU and SpelHouse, it put us in the perfect mood.
Press play below and NORELLE’s vocals take you to the 50-yard line with the brass and drums.
You can also catch NORELLE on Anderson .Paak’s upcoming album Oxnard which hits all streaming services on November 16.
View this post on Instagram
Really trying to find the right words for everything that’s transpired over the past few days…….. so I’ll start with talking about alignment… I originally planned on releasing “Homecoming” on 11/16…… having absolutely no idea when AP was releasing #Oxnard, and for real honestly not really knowing if the songs I worked on even made the album…… So I was brainstorming on ideas and how I could do the roll out, and I was like DUH, October is Homecoming season, you need to drop Homecoming during Homecoming season! So I checked the calendar and chose 10/26. Again having NO idea the album track listing would even be dropped that day…. And I’m kinda still a little shook by how it all came together. All I know is that I stopped doubting myself and I stopped looking for validation of myself or my ideas in other people and made a conscious decision to just stop, breath, and trust myself. Trust my instincts. Trust my gut. And along with many many others, Anderson played a huge role in re building my confidence. Trusting me in the booth, trusting my ideas, liking that shit and telling me how dope it was!!!! Sometimes we all need a little push. So thank you @anderson._paak for believing in me and for giving me a chance. I love you man!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑👑👑👑 #Oxnard available now for pre order on @applemusic. #Homecoming available now on ALL available platforms!!!! 💫💫💫💫💫
That girl be SANGIN’.
