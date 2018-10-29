New Music: Cleveland-Born Chanteuse NORELLE Drops Band-Battlin’ Banger “Homecoming” [Audio]

NORELLE Drops New Single “Homecoming”

Here at BOSSIP we do our best to keep you up to date with new music when we come across something that moves us while we get these jokes off on Al Gore’s internet.

We recently put our ears to NORELLE’s new single “Homecoming” and considering that is indeed homecoming season is in full effect here in Atlanta with CAU and SpelHouse, it put us in the perfect mood.

Press play below and NORELLE’s vocals take you to the 50-yard line with the brass and drums.

You can also catch NORELLE on Anderson .Paak’s upcoming album Oxnard which hits all streaming services on November 16.

That girl be SANGIN’.