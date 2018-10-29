RiHalloween: These Rihanna-Inspired Costumes Are Taking Over 2018
Rihanna Is Inspiring Fire Halloween Costumes
Rihanna is a style icon for the ages, but you already knew that. One bit of evidence to support this fact it the prevalence of Rih Rih-inspired Halloween costumes already populating the internet so far in 2018. This past weekend was a big Halloween party time with costumes slaying left and right. The Rihanna-inspired ones are the best so far. So take a look at the women (and men!) who didn’t come to play, killing the game and paying homage to Rih Rih.
Navy, get in formation.
View this post on Instagram
Because Halloween is the perfect time to be a BADGAL @fashionablyinsecure . Designed by @tutugangdesigns . This was fun. 🎃🎃🎃 #halloweencostume #rihannacostume #fentybeauty #fenty #tulledress #Viral #tutudress #supportsmallbusinesses #blackgirlsrock #melanin #melaninpoppin #rihannanavy #rihanna #tbt
