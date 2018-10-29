RiHalloween: These Rihanna-Inspired Costumes Are Taking Over 2018

Rihanna Is Inspiring Fire Halloween Costumes

Rihanna is a style icon for the ages, but you already knew that. One bit of evidence to support this fact it the prevalence of Rih Rih-inspired Halloween costumes already populating the internet so far in 2018. This past weekend was a big Halloween party time with costumes slaying left and right. The Rihanna-inspired ones are the best so far. So take a look at the women (and men!) who didn’t come to play, killing the game and paying homage to Rih Rih.

Navy, get in formation.

