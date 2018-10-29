#LHHH Sneak Peek: A1’s “Mac Down” Party Has People Revealing Some Very Interesting And Shady Things…[Video]

Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood Sneak Peek

Nothing like a pool party and some music to make people start telling all their messy business.

On the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood Pam reveals to Marcus that she has been “dating” a Nigerian man but there’s a twist and Amber Diamond suggests she and Marcus have some, uh, history…

You here for it this week???

