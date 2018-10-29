Big Chop: OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Debuts Her ‘Taystee’ TWA Of 4B Natural Hair

- By Bossip Staff
John Lamparski/WireImage

Looking taysteeeee, girl…

Danielle Brooks Does The Big Chop

Taystee Danielle Brooks is looking better than ever after cutting her hair. The “Orange Is The New Black” actress told fans this weekend that she did her first big chop and she’s embracing her beautiful natural curls.

The actress further showed off her TWA (teeny weeny afro) on the red carpet premiere for Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Doesn’t she look great with her little 4B curls? In the past she’s worn braids, wigs, and weaves, but we think it’s great to see her embracing this style as well.

The cast and guests arrive on the purple carpet for the World Premiere of "NOBODY'S FOOL", held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, New York
Pictured: Danielle Brooks

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

See more of Danielle Brooks’ beautiful big chop on the flip.

The cast and guests arrive on the purple carpet for the World Premiere of "NOBODY'S FOOL", held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, New York
Pictured: Danielle Brooks

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

 

