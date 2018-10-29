Big Chop: OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Debuts Her ‘Taystee’ TWA Of 4B Natural Hair

Looking taysteeeee, girl…

Danielle Brooks Does The Big Chop

Taystee Danielle Brooks is looking better than ever after cutting her hair. The “Orange Is The New Black” actress told fans this weekend that she did her first big chop and she’s embracing her beautiful natural curls.

The actress further showed off her TWA (teeny weeny afro) on the red carpet premiere for Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool.”

Doesn’t she look great with her little 4B curls? In the past she’s worn braids, wigs, and weaves, but we think it’s great to see her embracing this style as well.

