So…Why EXACTLY Did Kerry Washington Refer To Herself As A Mother Of THREE?

Kerry Washington Says She Is A “Mother of Three”

Kerry Washington had fans in frenzy mode when she casually referred to herself as a “mother of three” during an appearance on NBC’s Today show this morning. Sorry to disappoint you, but the Scandal star hasn’t delivered a third child, nor is she expecting (as far as we know).

From E! Online:

“Craig Melvin was interviewing Kerry about her new Broadway play, American Son, when he referred to her as a ‘mother of two.’ She corrected him, calling herself a ‘mother of three.’ The news surprised some fans on social media, with many wondering if she and Nnamdi welcomed a secret child. But a source tells E! News that’s not the case, as Kerry has a stepchild.”

Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha have a 4-year-old daughter, Isabelle, and a 2-year-old son Caleb together, and it seems Asomugha has a third child he welcomed during a previous relationship. After throwing that out there, the famed actress reportedly spent the rest of her time on the show promoting American Son.

“It’s definitely, for me, one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on as an actor. It’s very special to me. It’s a really beautiful play about parenting and about love and about identity and race. I feel like the luckiest woman in the world that I get to do it eight times a week,” she said, according to E!. “And also…it’s really hard!”

