Straight Up Politics: Travis Scott Endorses Beto O’Rourke For U.S. Senator

The Texas Rapper Drops Some Words At A Campaign Event

Beto O’Rourke is getting some big names in his corner for his senator race representing Texas.

O’Rourke first got major buzz when a speech he made about kneeling during the national anthem went viral in August. Big stars like LeBron James shared the clip and recently, ‘Bron upped his support for O’Rourke even more by wearing a “Beto for Senate” hat before the Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Now it seems Travis Scott is feeling the Beto wave and he wants all his ragers to hop aboard.

According to TMZ, Travis was at an event for Beto at the Bayland Community Center in Houston on Sunday. The Texas native addressed the crowd, telling them they should vote and Beto should be their number one guy.

The Astroworld spitter told the youth that they can change the world as early as 18 and they should spread the word to their friends. He co-signed Beto saying he would be the one to “take Texas all the way up” on November 6.

Scott proceeded to pose with Beto and former Houston Texan running back Arian Foster, who’s been supporting Beto for a lot of his campaign.

Currently, Beto is a little bit behind his Republican opponent, Senator Ted Cruz, in the polls. Cruz has served as a senator representing Texas since 2013 and is seeking reelection.

Many celebs have been helping Beto broaden his platform, including Boardwalk Empire actor Shea Whigham and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson. Texas rappers Chamillionaire and Bun B are also fighting in Beto’s corner.

With celebrities going hard for people like Beto and Georgia governer runner Stacey Abrams, it’s sure to be a critical election come November 6.