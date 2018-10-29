VOTE! VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE! Jay Rock Remixes Celebratory Anthem “Win” For Stacey Abrams [Audio]

Stacey Abrams Gets A “Win” Remix From Jay Rock To Encourage Voting

Stacey Abrams can’t “Win” unless YOU got vote.

Jay Rock recognizes the importance of this upcoming midterm election and he wanted to use his platform to make sure people know exactly what’s going on, voting and winning. The TDE MC took his Redemption hit “Win” and turned into a raucous anthem to hype people up to vote on November 6.

Again, the date to vote is November 6 and we expect to each and every one of you to vote in your respective states. ESPECIALLY those of you who live in Georgia. Hit us up on Twitter on election day and let us know that you held it down for the culture!